---

Home Developer

Kodi 19.2 Improves Xbox Support and Support for Devices Running Old Android Versions

By Marius Nestor

Kodi 19.2 is here five months after Kodi 19.1, which introduced initial support of the Kodi 19 “Matrix” series for the Xbox gaming console, added better support for SMB shares, improved reliability for HTTP and NFS network filesystems, enabled file caching by default for network filesystems, and fixed playback of optical DVDs in Linux.

The big news in Kodi 19.2 is that Xbox support has been greatly improved. For example, it improves the performance of the HEVC DXVA2 decoder using 128 byte aligned decoder surfaces, improves support for 10-bit swap chain surfaces used for HDR-capable TVs, and improves swap chain performance when using the DXGI_SWAP_EFFECT_FLIP_DISCARD variable.

Link to Article:
https://9to5linux.com/kodi-19-2-improves-xbox-support-and-support-for-devices-running-old-android-versions
Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.