Kodi 19.2 Improves Xbox Support and Support for Devices Running Old Android Versions

Kodi 19.2 is here five months after Kodi 19.1, which introduced initial support of the Kodi 19 “Matrix” series for the Xbox gaming console, added better support for SMB shares, improved reliability for HTTP and NFS network filesystems, enabled file caching by default for network filesystems, and fixed playback of optical DVDs in Linux.

The big news in Kodi 19.2 is that Xbox support has been greatly improved. For example, it improves the performance of the HEVC DXVA2 decoder using 128 byte aligned decoder surfaces, improves support for 10-bit swap chain surfaces used for HDR-capable TVs, and improves swap chain performance when using the DXGI_SWAP_EFFECT_FLIP_DISCARD variable.