Latest Steam Client Update Brings PipeWire Desktop Capture on Linux, Reduces Vulkan Pre-Caching Sizes

By Marius Nestor

The new stable Steam Client update is packed with lots of goodies for Linux users, starting with the availability of the PipeWire desktop capture feature, which can be enabled if you launch the Steam Client with the -pipewire command-line option.

It also reduces the size of Vulkan pre-caching datasets by splitting and versioning them according to the capabilities of your graphics driver, as well as of Proton versions available in your system. Due to this change, the Vulkan pre-caching datasets will start from scratch after updating to the new Steam Client version.

