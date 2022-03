LibreOffice 7.3.1 is here exactly one month after LibreOffice 7.3 to fix a bunch of bugs and issues that would prevent you from successfully using the popular office suite software for any of your home office needs.

A total of 98 issues were addressed in this first point release to provide solutions to several LibreOffice 7.3 bugs, including the Auto Calculate regression on the Calc component, along with crashes when running Calc without AVX instructions.