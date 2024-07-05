---

Linux basename Command Tutorial for Beginners (With Examples)

The basename command in Linux is a utility used to extract the base name of a file or directory path, effectively stripping away any leading directory components and optional suffixes. When provided with a full path, basename returns only the file name or the last segment of the path, making it useful in scripting and file manipulation tasks. For example, given the path /home/user/document.txtbasename would return document.txt. Additionally, users can specify a suffix to be removed, such as .txt, leaving just document. This command simplifies handling file names and paths in scripts, enhancing automation and streamlining various file management processes.

