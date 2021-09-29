Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux, Part 18— Remote Desktop to Windows from Ubuntu

It’s not uncommon for people interested in Linux to have multiple PCs in their home. Hardware comes in different shapes and sizes. They may be notebooks, tablets, home servers, media boxes, even single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi. Some of the devices may be headless (i.e. with no monitor attached). Regardless, with multiple devices, a convenient way to access them all from a central location is with remote desktop software.

This article looks at a common activity: accessing a Windows PC desktop from your new Linux machine over a local home network.