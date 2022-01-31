---

Home Developer

Linux Lite 5.8 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

By Marius Nestor

Based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, Linux Lite 5.8 is here eight months after Linux Lite 5.7 to provide users with an incremental update to the Linux Lite 5 series that updates the default Papirus icon theme, adds the Neofetch utility, and Linux Mint’s Mintstick tool to format USB sticks and create bootable USB drives.

The Linux Lite 5.8 release also brings the latest Conky syntax to the Lite Widget and adds nine new wallpapers to make your Linux Lite desktop experience more enjoyable, and updates the Help Manual to make it easier for ex-Windows users to switch to Linux.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.