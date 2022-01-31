Linux Lite 5.8 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, Linux Lite 5.8 is here eight months after Linux Lite 5.7 to provide users with an incremental update to the Linux Lite 5 series that updates the default Papirus icon theme, adds the Neofetch utility, and Linux Mint’s Mintstick tool to format USB sticks and create bootable USB drives.

The Linux Lite 5.8 release also brings the latest Conky syntax to the Lite Widget and adds nine new wallpapers to make your Linux Lite desktop experience more enjoyable, and updates the Help Manual to make it easier for ex-Windows users to switch to Linux.