Dubbed “Fluorite”, Linux Lite 6.0 is derived from the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series.

This is the first release of this lightweight distribution targeted at Windows users who want to migrate to a Linux-powered OS that features the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment.