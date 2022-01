Due for release on April 21st, 2022, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) is currently under heavy development, and it will be Canonical’s next long-term supported (LTS) series, which will receive software and security updates for at least 5 years.

Being an LTS series, Ubuntu 22.04 will be a more conservative release, like all previous Ubuntu LTS releases, which means that it won’t ship with bleeding-edge technologies, but stick to well-tested ones instead.