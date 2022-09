Major highlights of the Mesa 22.2 graphics stack series include the ARB_robust_buffer_access_behavior extension for the D3D12 Gallium driver, GL_EXT_memory_object_win32 and GL_EXT_semaphore_win32 support for the D3D12 and Zink drivers, variablePointers and vertexAttributeInstanceRateZeroDivisor support for the lavapipe software Vulkan rasterizer, and Valhall support for Collabora’s Panfrost driver for Mali GPUs.