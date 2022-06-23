---

Mixxx 2.3.3 DJ Software Brings Improvements for Pioneer DDJ-SB3 and Traktor S3 Controllers

By Marius Nestor

Mixxx 2.3.3 comes almost five months after Mixxx 2.3.2 and it’s here to further improve support for several DJ controllers and mixers. For example, it improves the stability of the Behringer DDM4000 mixer, which also received soft-takeover for encoder knobs in this release.

The Pioneer DDJ-SB3 DJ controller received a fix for the broken controller issue that occurred when releasing the shift button, the Traktor S3 DJ controller gets better deck cloning, and the Denon MC7000 DJ controller gets a fix for the ‘inverted shift’ bug in the controller mapping.

