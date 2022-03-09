More on the Easily Exploitable Linux Bug that Gives Root Access to Attackers (CVE-2022-0847)

An easily exploitable vulnerability (CVE-2022-0847) in the Linux kernel can be used by local unprivileged users to gain root privileges on vulnerable systems by taking advantage of already public exploits.

Discovered by security researcher Max Kellermann, the flaw – which he dubbed Dirty Pipe, due to its similarity to the Dirty Cow flaw – has already been patched in the Linux kernel and the Android kernel. Affected Linux distributions are in the process of pushing out security updates with the patch.