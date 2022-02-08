Mozilla Firefox 97 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Firefox 97 comes as an incremental update to previous releases and adds a new set of Colorway themes to further customize the look and feel of the web browser. There are six Colorway themes available (for a limited time) for you to try under the Themes section in the about:addons page or via Customize Toolbar right-click context menu option > Manage Themes.

For Linux users, this release removes the PostScript printing support. For Windows users, it adds support for and displays the new style of scrollbars on Windows 11 systems. For macOS users, it improves system font rasterization on macOS 11 and later to no longer slow down page loading, tab opening, and tab switching.