If you haven’t heard of Ventoy before, let me tell that it’s a recently new bootable USB creation solution that works just by copying the image files of the operating systems you want to have a flash drive without formatting it over and over.

There are many great tools out there to create multiboot USB drivers, but Ventoy makes it easier than ever and supports almost all known GNU/Linux distributions, as well as Windows OSes up to Windows 11, Chrome OS, BSD, and other UNIX systems.