Neptune is a Linux distro for desktops based fully upon the Debian stable branch, except for a newer kernel and some drivers. In addition, Neptune’s devs package and maintain the KDE Plasma desktop as well as KDE Frameworks and KDE Applications.

The project’s latest release, Neptune 7.0 “Faye”, is based on Debian 11.2 “Bullseye” and includes KDE’s Plasma 5.20 desktop.