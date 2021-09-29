OBS Studio 27.1 Released with YouTube Integration, 18-Scene MultiView Option, and More

OBS Studio 27.1 is here almost four months after OBS Studio 27.0 to add YouTube integration, a feature that helps users connect their YouTube account without using a stream key, create and manage YouTube streams through a new “Manage Broadcast” button, and easily set up settings for their streams, such as privacy settings, description, title, scheduling, etc.

In addition, the new YouTube integration comes with a read-only chat dock for public and unlisted broadcasts, as well as bandwidth testing support in the Auto-Configuration wizard, a feature that’s only available when you’re logged in to your YouTube account.