The other day, Dan Lorenc, CEO and co-founder of the software supply chain company Chainguard, wrote on LinkedIn that “open source is not a good strategy for startups.”

What? Do you think I was going to disagree because I’m a big open-source fan? Think again!

Yep, it’s a great development model, but it never has been, isn’t now, and never will be a business model. I am so, so tired of seeing people confusing them.