OpenBSD 7.0 Released

OpenBSD has introduced a release of the free cross-platform UNIX-like operating system OpenBSD 7.0. It is noted that these are 51 issues of the project, which will turn 26 on October 18.

The OpenBSD project was founded by Theo de Raadt in 1995 after a conflict with the NetBSD developers, as a result of which Theo was denied access to the NetBSD CVS repository. After that, Theo de Raadt and a group of like-minded people created a new open operating system based on the NetBSD source tree, the main development goals of which were portability (13 hardware platforms are supported), standardization, correct operation, proactive security, and integrated cryptographic tools. Full install ISO size base system OpenBSD 7.0 is 554 MB.

