---

Home Developer

openSUSE Leap 15.2 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.3

By Marius Nestor

Released on July 2nd, 2020, openSUSE Leap 15.2 was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 Service Pack (SP) 2 sources and powered by the Linux 5.3 kernel. It introduced several exciting new features and improvements, such as new Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning tools like Tensorflow, PyTorch, ONNX, Grafana, and Prometheus.

However, openSUSE Leap 15.2 is supported for only 18 months, which means that it has now reached end of life, no longer receiving software and security updates as of January 4th, 2022. This means that existing openSUSE Leap 15.2 installations will soon become vulnerable to attacks.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.