openSUSE Leap 15.2 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.3

Released on July 2nd, 2020, openSUSE Leap 15.2 was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 Service Pack (SP) 2 sources and powered by the Linux 5.3 kernel. It introduced several exciting new features and improvements, such as new Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning tools like Tensorflow, PyTorch, ONNX, Grafana, and Prometheus.

However, openSUSE Leap 15.2 is supported for only 18 months, which means that it has now reached end of life, no longer receiving software and security updates as of January 4th, 2022. This means that existing openSUSE Leap 15.2 installations will soon become vulnerable to attacks.