---

Home Developer

Peppermint OS 11 Released After 3 Years in Development, Now Based on Debian and Xfce

By Marius Nestor

The biggest change in Peppermint OS 11 is the fact that the distribution is no longer based on Ubuntu, but on the Debian GNU/Linux operating system. More specifically, this release is built on top of the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” release and ships with the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series.

Another major change in Peppermint OS 11 is the switch to the lightweight Xfce 4.16 desktop environment instead of LXDE, which was the default desktop environment of previous Peppermint OS releases.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.