Peppermint OS 11 Released After 3 Years in Development, Now Based on Debian and Xfce

The biggest change in Peppermint OS 11 is the fact that the distribution is no longer based on Ubuntu, but on the Debian GNU/Linux operating system. More specifically, this release is built on top of the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” release and ships with the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series.

Another major change in Peppermint OS 11 is the switch to the lightweight Xfce 4.16 desktop environment instead of LXDE, which was the default desktop environment of previous Peppermint OS releases.