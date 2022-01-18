Phix solves all Rosetta Code tasks

The Phix programming language is the first to achieve 100% coverage of the Rosetta Code challenges.

Rosetta Code hosts tasks, currently 1492, to be solved by a variety of programming languages. The tasks range from ‘Hello World’ to devilishly difficult. Phix, developed by Pete Lomax, is a self-hosting interpreter/compiler for Windows/Linux x86 computers; that also comes with a transpiler to Java-Script.

Phix features the principle of least surprise, relaxed syntax, three data-types, generic, works the same all the time, and faster than most.