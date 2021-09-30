Q4OS 4 Is Finally Here and Brings the Trinity Desktop Environment to Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”

Q4OS is the distribution you probably know for shipping with the Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE). Not many distros use Trinity DE these days, but Q4OS’s goal is to turn as many Windows users into Linux users as possible.

The latest release, Q4OS 4.6 is here after more than a year of development, based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series and featuring the latest Trinity Desktop Environment 14.0.10 release, as well as the KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environment, as separate editions.