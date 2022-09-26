Shotcut 22.09 Video Editor Adds Initial Support for WebP Animations, New Video Filters

Shotcut 22.09 is here three months after Shotcut 22.06, the last stable release of the software, and introduces initial support for reading WebP animations, two new video filters (Fisheye and GPS Graphic), snapping to the playhead to Keyframes, and the ability to display audio clips without album art.

Also new in this release is the gopro2gpx utility that lets you export a GPX file from a GoPro video via Properties > Export GPX, a new Reset option in Settings to help you reset all the settings (including the hidden ones), as well as new alpha Operation, Reverse, and Invert parameters to the Mask: Draw video filter.