Powered by the latest Linux 5.18 kernel series and based on the Debian Testing repositories as of July 5th, 2022, the SparkyLinux 2022.07 release is here to provide those who want to install the semi-rolling version of SparkyLinux with an up-to-date installation medium.

New features in SparkyLinux 2022.07 include Python 3.10.4 as the default Python implementation with the mention that Python 3.9 support was completely removed, and the latest Calamares 3.2.60 graphical installer.