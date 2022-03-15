---

Home Developer

ssh Command Usage, Options, and Configuration in Linux/Unix

By LinuxTeck

SSH is one of the main key services in Linux/Unix based systems. SSH represents Secure Socket Shell. SSH protocol is used to access the remote server/system with an encrypted method of login using the default TCP/IP port 22 or a custom based port number. This service is mainly used by System and Network Administrators to execute commands and manage servers/systems. We can also say SSH is a replacement for Telnet, rlogin, and rsh which is a completely insecure protocol to connect the system across the network.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.