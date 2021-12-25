---

SuperTux 0.6.3 Arcade Game Arrives Just in Time for Christmas with New Features

By Marius Nestor

SuperTux 0.6.3 is here just in time for the Christmas holidays and introduces new features like swimming, wall jumping, new snow tiles, autotiles, new objects (e.g. falling blocks, sideways bumper, etc.), a new rublight object, custom particles, new color picker, as well as in-game progress statistics.

Additionally, the new release introduces an add-on creator to allow you to create add-on packages with your world, adds the ability to skip cutscenes, updates the editor to automatically save your changes at regular intervals, and adds timeshift ambience in the worldmap.

