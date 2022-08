The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the August 2022 issue.

In the August 2022 issue:

Watching OTA Live TV With MPlayer

PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Pizza Stuffed Pasta Shells

Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Magnifying Effect

Short Topix: Wolfenstein, Doom Designer Making A New Game

The Creature Has A New Master…

Repo Review: AbiWord

This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw