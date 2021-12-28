The iSCSI Target Initiator on Linux

This article will help you learn how to set up and configure iSCSI on Linux/Unix-based systems. iSCSI stands for (Internet Small Computer System Interface), which is an industry-standard protocol that is mainly used to share the storage device over the TCP/IP layer. Unlike Samba or NFS, which work at the file system level whereas iSCSI works only on the block-level device. Most block-level storage devices have the capability of built-in work to share data across volumes.

iSCSI handles client-server architecture. It uses iSCSI components to communicate with each other. For Client, it uses “initiators” and for Server, it uses “targets”.