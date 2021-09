The project Waydroid has prepared a toolkit that allows you to create an isolated environment in a regular Linux distribution for loading a complete system image of the Android platform and organize the launch of Android applications with it. The code of the toolkit proposed by the project is written in Python and is released under the GPLv3 license. Ready packages are generated for Ubuntu 20.04 / 21.04, Debian 11, Droidian and Ubports .

