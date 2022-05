The release of the Tor 0.4.7.7 toolkit used to organize the work of the anonymous Tor network is presented. Tor 0.4.7.7 is recognized as the first stable release of the 0.4.7 branch, which has been in development for the past ten months. The 0.4.7 branch will be maintained as part of the regular maintenance cycle – updates will be discontinued 9 months later or 3 months after the release of the 0.4.8.x branch.