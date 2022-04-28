---

Home Developer

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Gets First Kernel Security Update, Three Vulnerabilities Patched

By Marius Nestor

Dubbed as the Jammy Jellyfish, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS arrived last week on April 21st as Canonical’s 9th long-term support (LTS) series, which means that it will be supported with software and security updates for the next five years, until April 2027.

The Jammy Jellyfish release is also powered by a long-term supported kernel, namely Linux 5.15 LTS, and today it was updated from the version available in the live/installation image (linux-image 5.15.0-25) to fix a total of three security flaws discovered by various security researchers.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.