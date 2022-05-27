---

Home Developer

Ubuntu Developers Troubleshoot Slow-Launching Firefox Snap Package

By LinuxStoney

Canonical has begun addressing performance issues with the Firefox snap package that was offered by default in Ubuntu 22.04 instead of the regular deb package. The main user dissatisfaction is due to the very slow launch of Firefox. For example, on a Dell XPS 13 laptop, the first launch of Firefox after installation takes 7.6 seconds, on a Thinkpad X240 laptop it takes 15 seconds, and on a Raspberry Pi 400 board it takes 38 seconds. Restarts are completed in 0.86, 1.39 and 8.11 seconds, respectively

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.