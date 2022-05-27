Ubuntu Developers Troubleshoot Slow-Launching Firefox Snap Package

Canonical has begun addressing performance issues with the Firefox snap package that was offered by default in Ubuntu 22.04 instead of the regular deb package. The main user dissatisfaction is due to the very slow launch of Firefox. For example, on a Dell XPS 13 laptop, the first launch of Firefox after installation takes 7.6 seconds, on a Thinkpad X240 laptop it takes 15 seconds, and on a Raspberry Pi 400 board it takes 38 seconds. Restarts are completed in 0.86, 1.39 and 8.11 seconds, respectively