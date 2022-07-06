---

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS Released for Raspberry Pi SBCs, Download Now

By Marius Nestor

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS arrived on April 21st, 2022, as part of the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) release, but only for 64-bit PCs. As of today, Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS is also available for Raspberry Pi boards, such Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi 3+, Raspberry Pi 4, and Raspberry Pi CM4 (Compute Module 4).

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS for Raspberry Pi comes with all the features of Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS for PCs, such as the latest MATE 1.26 desktop environment, newer kernel and graphics stacks, and a recent toolchain, but also some improvements and new features targeted at Raspberry Pi devices.

