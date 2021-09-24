---

Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 Released for Supported Ubuntu Phones, This Is What’s New

By Marius Nestor

Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 adds support for Halium 7.1 and 5.1 devices, such as Samsung S3 Neo+ (GT-I9301I) and Google Nexus 6P, to access the gyroscope and magnetic field sensors, along with an initial and very basic implementation of a compass.

In addition, this update improves the messaging app to offer users a more focused way of reading incoming messages by no longer popping up the keyboard automatically. Also, Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 comes with the 16.04.7 App framework to add compatibility for platforms that don’t offer direct access to QtWebEngine.

