Ubuntu Touch OTA-22 Is Coming February 18th with WebGL Support, Interactive Drawer Blur

While the UBports Foundation is still preparing the move to the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) base, Ubuntu Touch OTA-22 is yet another update based on Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) that brings more bug fixes and some improvements for your mobile devices.

Some of the new features included in Ubuntu Touch OTA-22 are WebGL support on capable devices for better rendering of 2D and 3D graphics, an interactive blur effect for the application drawer on devices that support it, fingerprint support for OnePlus 5T, as well as rotation support for the greeter (a.k.a. login screen).