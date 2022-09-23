---

UbuntuDDE Remix 22.04 Brings the Deepin Desktop Environment to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

By Marius Nestor

Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), UbuntuDDE Remix 22.04 also aims to be an LTS release that will receive support for a few years with software and security updates since it relies on the upstream software repositories.

Just like Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, the system is powered by Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, which ships with a brand new NTFS file system driver and new in-kernel SMB file server, and features the latest Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) with up-to-date Deepin apps, including Deepin Music, Deepin Movie, Deepin Calculator, Deepin Text Editor, Deepin Terminal, and more.

