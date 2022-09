The big news in VirtualBox 6.1.38 is that it introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.0 kernel. This means that users will be able to virtualize GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 6.0, when it will be officially released later this fall, as well as to install VirtualBox in a Linux 6.0-powered distribution.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/virtualbox-6-1-38-released-with-initial-support-for-linux-kernel-6-0