What Dahlia OS Is and Why You Must Try It

By Fossmint

Having been a Linux user for what feels like an eternity, there have always been instances where I felt why do we have just Linux dominating? Granted it’s open-source which is great and of course, there’s the Unix family but we cannot exactly claim Unix to be fully open-source – considering the Open Group relationship.

Dahlia OS is based on the unfinished Fuchsia operating system and as an equally open-source initiative, it does a pretty good job of bringing both the Linux and Zircon kernel operating under one roof.

