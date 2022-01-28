Who Works Better: Ubuntu vs Windows Subsystem for Linux

Despite being bitter enemies for years, today, Windows and Linux go hand in hand. We can not deny that there is still some rivalry to conquer desktop computers, but the union between the two systems goes so far as to allow us, thanks to the virtualization of Hyper-V and a tool known as “Windows Subsystem for Linux”, to install different distros (including Ubuntu) within Microsoft’s own operating system. However, how is the performance offered by these virtual systems?