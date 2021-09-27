Windowsfx 11, a Linux Distro Flavored Like Windows 11 and Without the Need for TPM
By
LinuxStoney
Windowsfx 11 is the new version of another of the GNU/Linux distributions that try to bring the free system closer to Windows users using the fantastic possibilities of visual and interface customization of Linux.
