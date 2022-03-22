Xubuntu’s Default Xfce Desktop Theme Greybird Gets Initial Support for GTK4

Almost six months in development, Greybird 3.23.0 is here to introduce initial support for GTK4 and libhandy in an attempt to make the popular Xfce theme, which is used by default in recent Xubuntu releases, more modern and keep it up with the times. GTK4 support means that Greybird will play nice with recent GTK4 apps.

For those not familiar with libhandy, it’s a library used for creating mobile versions of GTK and GNOME apps, so Greybird getting libhandy support could mean that it might see a version of the Xfce desktop environment on mobile operating systems like ExpidusOS, which is still in very alpha stage.