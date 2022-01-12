---

You Can Now Pre-Order the PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition Linux Smartphone

By Marius Nestor

Unveiled in mid-October 2021, the PinePhone Pro features a custom-made RK3399S Rockchip Hexa-Core processor that runs at at 1.5GHz, an ARM Mali T860 GPU, a gorgeous in-cell 1440×720 IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 4, 4GB of dual-channel 800MHz LPDDR4 RAM, and 128GB of internal eMMC flash storage.

The Linux phone also features a high-fidelity 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, accelerator, gyroscope, proximity, compass, and ambient light sensors, status LED, vibration motor, Micro SD slot, pogo-pins, USB-C port for charging, and DP alt-mode video out.

https://9to5linux.com/you-can-now-pre-order-the-pinephone-pro-explorer-edition-linux-smartphone
