You Can Now Pre-Order the StarBook Mk V Linux Laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU

By Marius Nestor

Unveiled last year in May, the StarBook Mk V laptop features a true matte 14-inch IPS Full HD (1920×1080) display with an anti-reflective coating and a 3H hard-coat, a backlit keyboard, glass trackpad, quad speakers, and a function lock that lets you actually use the F keys without holding down the Fn key.

When it was announced by Star Labs in May 2022, the StarBook Mk V notebook came only with 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1110G4 or i7-1165G7 processors with Iris Xe graphics. But, now you can configure the Linux-powered laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Ocra-Core processor running at 1.90GHz and featuring a boost clock up to 4.4GHz.

