DietPi Released a New Version 9.6

DietPi is a lightweight Debian-based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as minimal image but allows for the installation of complete and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console based shell dialogs and scripts.
The project released the new version DietPi v9.6 on July 7th, 2024.
The highlights of this version are:
- Quartz64/Star64/VisionFive 2, Orange Pi 5, Odroid C1, NanoPi R6C: Improved resp. fixed images
- soju: New software package, an IRC bouncer
- Node-RED: Fixed installation/update problem
- Fixes for DietPi-Banner, DietPi-Drive_Manager, DietPi-Dashboard, Fail2Ban