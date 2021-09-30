Inkscape 1.1.1 Open-Source and Free SVG Editor Released as a Bug and Crash Fix Update

Inkscape 1.1.1 is the first point release to the Inkscape 1.1 series and comes to address lots of bugs and crashes. But it also adds a new feature to make it easier for users to donate to the project, namely a link to Inkscape’s donation page in the Help menu.

As for the bugs fixed, this release improves the Stroke to Path action to work again on text and to no longer lose an object’s ID when undoing it. This improves the Object to Path action so that it works on an object with a Live Path effect when undoing it, without also undoing the preceding action. It also improves the Canvas to no longer be blurred when moving the window from a HiDPI display to a non-HiDPI display. Learn more about the point release here.