The biggest change in KDE Slimbook Gen4 is the new AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor. Learn more about the new release here.

As usual, the Linux laptop is available in two variants, KDE Slimbook 14″ featuring a 14-inch Full HD IPS LED display with 1920×1080 resolution at 60Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB, and KDE Slimbook 15.6” featuring a bigger 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LED display with 1920×1080 resolution at 60Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB.