Linux Mint 20.3 Una Is Now Available for Download

Based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 point release of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, Linux Mint 20.3 Una ships with the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel to ensure seamless upgrades from the previous release, Linux Mint 20.2 Uma.

The Cinnamon edition features the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.2 desktop environment, which brings lots of enhancements and new features. On the other hand, the Xfce and MATE editions ship with the latest Xfce 4.16 and MATE 1.26 desktop environments.