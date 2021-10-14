---

New Python-Based Ransomware Encrypts Virtual Machines Quickly

By Paul Shread

Sophos cybersecurity researchers have discovered a Python-based ransomware operation that escalated from a compromised corporate network to encrypted virtual machines in just three hours.

VMware ESXi datastores rarely have endpoint protection, the researchers noted, and they host virtual machines (VMs) that likely run critical services for the business, making them a very attractive target for hackers. In the threat landscape, it’s like winning the jackpot.

In this case, the attackers employed unusual techniques to lock data and prevent any recovery.

