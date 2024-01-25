Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Now
By
Marius Nestor
As of January 25th, 2024, Canonical will no longer release software and security updates to Ubuntu 23.04 systems, which means that, in time, your installations will become vulnerable to all sorts of threats and attacks.
LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.
Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.