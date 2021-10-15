---

Ubuntu Unity 21.10 Released to Keep the Unity7 Desktop Alive in 2021

By Marius Nestor

Ubuntu Unity 21.10 arrived today as part of the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 “Impish Indri” release, but Ubuntu Unity still doesn’t have the “official flavor” status. However, that shouldn’t stop you from using this great distribution on your personal computer if you still want to use the Unity desktop environment in 2021.

This release still uses the old Unity7 interface rather than the upcoming UnityX 10 desktop that the Ubuntu Unity team is developing as its successor. UnityX 10 will have new and updated indicators and the migration of the glib-2.0 schemas to gsettings-ubuntu-schemas.

Learn more about this release and how it works with Unity7 here.

