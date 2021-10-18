Ubuntu Web Remix 20.04.3 Released

Remember Ubuntu Web? It was first announced last year in November as an alternative to Chrome OS or Chromium OS. It’s an unofficial Ubuntu flavor created by Rudra Saraswat, the maintainer of Ubuntu Unity, offering Web Apps, Android apps, and support for apps from the de-Googled /e/ Foundation.

While it has an emphasis on Web Apps, Ubuntu Web Remix looks and feels like a real GNU/Linux distribution that you can easily put on your desktop or laptop computer. It features the GNOME desktop environment by default, but with a minimal set of native Linux apps pre-installed. Learn more about this new Ubuntu release here.